Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $42,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32,872.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,785,000 after buying an additional 1,204,750 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,629,709,000 after acquiring an additional 169,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,805,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $600.65. 146,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,985. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $590.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.15 and a 52-week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $601.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.31.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.