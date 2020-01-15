Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.49

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $7.22. Intevac shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 1,729 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on IVAC shares. ValuEngine lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Intevac from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Intevac by 332.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intevac by 124.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intevac by 43.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Intevac by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intevac by 388.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 55,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intevac Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVAC)
Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.
