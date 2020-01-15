Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.49

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $7.22. Intevac shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 1,729 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IVAC shares. ValuEngine lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Intevac from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Intevac by 332.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intevac by 124.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intevac by 43.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Intevac by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intevac by 388.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 55,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

