INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.45. 510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.09.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

