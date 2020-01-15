International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in International Paper by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 49,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. 1,299,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

