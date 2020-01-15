InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

IHG traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,043. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $71.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 557.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

