Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.99

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.99 and last traded at $95.82, with a volume of 73145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup set a $101.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,528 shares of company stock worth $15,088,203 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 35,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.