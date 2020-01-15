Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Intel reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.66.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,749 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

