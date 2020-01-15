Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Up 8.8% in December

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of INSP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.75. 3,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $81.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.42.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 53,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $3,824,110.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,670.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,465,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 130,877 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,419 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price target on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.