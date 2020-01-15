Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $83,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Michael Nevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $74,340.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ciena by 1,791.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,396,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,184 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $77,706,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $40,458,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 801.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 836,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,399,000 after purchasing an additional 743,599 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

