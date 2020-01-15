Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,965,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the previous session’s volume of 6,601,337 shares.The stock last traded at $5.65 and had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Inpixon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Inpixon alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 462.40% and a negative return on equity of 202.01%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inpixon stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 295.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764,016 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.56% of Inpixon worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.