InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INWK. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnerWorkings from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of INWK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,089. InnerWorkings has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $5.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.41.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $286.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that InnerWorkings will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INWK. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InnerWorkings by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 159,986 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in InnerWorkings by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in InnerWorkings by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,434,000 after buying an additional 256,375 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in InnerWorkings by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,087,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 53,023 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

