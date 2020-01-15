Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IR. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut Ingersoll-Rand from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.00.

NYSE IR traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $130.65. 364,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average of $125.10. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $92.24 and a twelve month high of $138.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

