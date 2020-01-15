Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance accounts for about 1.5% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.33% of Credit Acceptance worth $27,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Lansing Management LP raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 19,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 16.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.17.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.21, for a total value of $4,392,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total transaction of $4,249,359.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,437 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,569. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $443.83. 1,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,432. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $437.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.75. The company has a current ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52 week low of $385.36 and a 52 week high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

