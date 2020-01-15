Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.66.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.16. 6,953,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,093,150. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

