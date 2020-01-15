Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 64.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after buying an additional 143,694 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.7% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 906.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,593. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $42.49 and a one year high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.91%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

