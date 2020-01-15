Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 604.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.33. 206,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,078. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.