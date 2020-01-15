Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. United Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $18,541,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Mastercard by 798.9% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 702,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $313.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.71. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $193.10 and a 1-year high of $316.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,974,646.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,969,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,315,979,639.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,108 shares of company stock worth $36,637,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.