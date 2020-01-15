Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $115.02 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 759,868 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 43,351 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 6.2% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $115,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

NYSE:PXD traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,844. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.19 and its 200-day moving average is $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

