Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Novartis by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.08. 39,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $95.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.22. The company has a market cap of $217.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

