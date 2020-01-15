Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 6,592 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,644 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,000,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $159,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 148.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

GSK traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,231. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 357,142 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

