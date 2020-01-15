Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,519.91% and a negative return on equity of 125.37%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 110,806 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. 51.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. 1,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

