Independent Investors Inc. Takes $314,000 Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Visa by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 149,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $672,142,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,883,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,897,000 after purchasing an additional 220,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.58.

NYSE:V traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.65. The stock had a trading volume of 788,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.14. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $196.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

