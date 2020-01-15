Independent Investors Inc. Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Independent Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.82. 110,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,771. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total value of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,998 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

