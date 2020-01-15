Independent Investors Inc. Has $10.52 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Independent Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 3.5% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $371.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.88.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $330.57. The company had a trading volume of 220,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,873. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $319.55 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

