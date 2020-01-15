Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CSFB dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$37.31.

TSE IMO opened at C$35.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$31.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.74.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.4100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.80%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

