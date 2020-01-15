Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. CIBC raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, GMP Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,550. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,967,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $386,483,000 after acquiring an additional 185,665 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,043,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $305,577,000 after acquiring an additional 300,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,369,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,911,000 after acquiring an additional 165,503 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,947,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,877,000 after acquiring an additional 397,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,222,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 164,583 shares in the last quarter.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

