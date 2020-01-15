Immunoprecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPATF) rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.43, approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 33,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

About Immunoprecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Immunoprecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunoprecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.