Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA) rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, approximately 31,040 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 36,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 million and a P/E ratio of -4.52.

Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.16 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

