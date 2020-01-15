Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Trading Down 1.1%

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.49), 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.53).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Immunodiagnostic Systems in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 273.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 million and a PE ratio of 69.74.

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

