Imagination Park Entertainment (CNSX:IP) Shares Up 16.7%

Imagination Park Entertainment Inc (CNSX:IP) shares shot up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 351,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Imagination Park Entertainment Company Profile (CNSX:IP)

Imagination Park Entertainment Inc creates engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality (AR) enterprise platform in Canada. Its products include XenoMark, an AR content activation mobile app that allows to create and deploy AR activations by location and visual markers; XenoPlay, an AR mobile browser app; and XenoCloud, a centralized content management system.

