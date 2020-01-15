IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IHS Markit updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.82-2.88 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.82-2.88 EPS.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average of $68.87. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $79.96.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.