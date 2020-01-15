IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 38.62, a quick ratio of 38.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($1.32). On average, research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $497,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,806,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,504,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

