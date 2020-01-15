Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $183.53

Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.53 and traded as high as $189.60. Ideagen shares last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 181,842 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDEA shares. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ideagen from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 184 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $429.92 million and a PE ratio of 316.67.

In other news, insider David Hornsby sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.95), for a total value of £384,800 ($506,182.58). Also, insider Barney Kent sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £255,000 ($335,438.04). In the last three months, insiders sold 441,566 shares of company stock valued at $65,923,088.

About Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

