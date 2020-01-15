Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.55-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.972-3.092 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.Icon also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 6.81-6.95 EPS.

Shares of Icon stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $171.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,347. Icon has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $173.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Icon will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICLR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Icon and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.56.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

