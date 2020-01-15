Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ichor to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ichor from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ichor by 24.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 108,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ichor by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ichor by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $8.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.79. 2,333,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,071. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. Ichor has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $691.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.79.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

