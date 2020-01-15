Huobi Token (HT) Market Cap Hits $767.96 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $3.29 or 0.00037339 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $767.96 million and $306.61 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.87 or 0.06019815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00127663 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,222,866 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, LBank, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

