Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUN. UBS Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. 39,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.96. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after buying an additional 1,361,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Huntsman by 37.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,093,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after acquiring an additional 838,161 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 44.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after acquiring an additional 767,750 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its position in Huntsman by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,858,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 600,940 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth $11,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

