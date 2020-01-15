Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,783 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $261,095.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

