Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.20. 13,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,200. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $149.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 49.93%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $176,990.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,520.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total transaction of $517,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Hubbell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 174.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 145,135 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.5% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 55,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

