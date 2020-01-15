HTMLCOIN Market Capitalization Tops $4.50 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade and C-Patex. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $12,422.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.01245683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00053511 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00203269 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00075255 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001912 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, C-Patex, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

