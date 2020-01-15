Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0268 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of HOMZ stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

