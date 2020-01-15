Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 22,000 Shares

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HOV stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.13. 8,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,456. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $145.65 million, a PE ratio of 869.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($4.43). Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $713.59 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5,968.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $307,000. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

