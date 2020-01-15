Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. 20,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,098,461 shares of company stock worth $15,589,515 in the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,990,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,960 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,431,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,471,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,147 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,291,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,035,000 after acquiring an additional 272,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,210,000 after acquiring an additional 754,414 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

