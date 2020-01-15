Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Holdings Raised by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,755 shares during the quarter. Hospitality Properties Trust accounts for 12.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $32,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,808,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,616,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,982,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,701,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

SVC traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SVC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

