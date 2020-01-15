Horizen Trading 25.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $83.19 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $10.14 or 0.00114445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00498399 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00130496 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001563 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000469 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,200,563 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, COSS, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx, BiteBTC, DragonEX, Binance and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

