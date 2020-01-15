Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

