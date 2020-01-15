Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $220.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $159.91 and a 1 year high of $221.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

