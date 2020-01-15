Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,249 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,542,000 after buying an additional 43,846 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Elm Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Elm Capital LLC now owns 196,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 85,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.20 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

