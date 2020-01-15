Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 183.3% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

