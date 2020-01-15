Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

BATS:NULG opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.2615 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

